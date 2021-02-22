CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $11.10 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.21 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.