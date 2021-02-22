CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Caterpillar by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Caterpillar by 45.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 37.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $209.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.