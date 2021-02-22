CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $13.47 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,828 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.15% of Canopy Growth worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 219,446 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 135,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

CGC stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

