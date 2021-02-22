CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $14.25 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,995 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 217,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

