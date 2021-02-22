CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413,614 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $57.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

