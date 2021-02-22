CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $28.90 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $246.56 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.