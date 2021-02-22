CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $29.64 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $160.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.