CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.40 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 159.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

