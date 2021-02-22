CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,512,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

BEPC stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.