CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 821,495 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 201,791 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 826,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares during the period.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

