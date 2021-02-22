CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.72% of Colliers International Group worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 153,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

