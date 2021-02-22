CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 88,687 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 265.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,784,000 after acquiring an additional 589,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower stock opened at $226.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.51. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

