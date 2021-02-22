CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 13,758 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Newmont stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

