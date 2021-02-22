CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,790,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $489.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

