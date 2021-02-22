CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 65,347 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,347 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

FXI opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

