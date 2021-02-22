Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $204.26 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average of $194.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

