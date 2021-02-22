Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 6,799,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,007,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,030,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

