Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueNRGY Group has a beta of -12.35, meaning that its stock price is 1,335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and BlueNRGY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 4.00 $159.50 million N/A N/A BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than BlueNRGY Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and BlueNRGY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 4 8 0 2.67 BlueNRGY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than BlueNRGY Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and BlueNRGY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51% BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats BlueNRGY Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

BlueNRGY Group Company Profile

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power. Its Parmac segment provides a range of mechanical services and air-conditioning services in support of developers, builders, and commercial tenants at the mid-tier level. The company's Monitoring & Performance Analytics segment offers device-agnostic energy monitoring solutions for solar photovoltaic installation. Its Power Plant Operations includes remote area power systems. BlueNRGY Group Limited markets its residential and commercial solar installations under the Westinghouse brand name. The company was formerly known as CBD Energy Limited and changed its name to BlueNRGY Group Limited in March 2015. BlueNRGY Group Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

