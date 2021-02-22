Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

