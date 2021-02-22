Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,416 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $199,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

CSCO opened at $45.01 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $190.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

