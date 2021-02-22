Citadel Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $63,094.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Citadel has traded 69.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

