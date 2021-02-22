Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 145,293,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 15,493,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

