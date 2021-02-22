Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

About Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

