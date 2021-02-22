Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $104,751.34

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $104,751.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,959,299 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

