Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Shares Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,801 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises approximately 2.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Clarivate worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

CCC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. 27,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,000. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

