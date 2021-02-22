Clarkson Capital Downgrades GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) to Neutral

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,776,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.