Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Down 6.5%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.63. 951,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 827,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,270.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

