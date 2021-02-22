Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) fell 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.07. 1,047,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 524,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.