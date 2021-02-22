CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $2,448.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010366 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,591,324 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

