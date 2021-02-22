Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) were down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 1,991,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,204,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

