Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) were down 6.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 4,898,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,187,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Specifically, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cloudera by 403.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

