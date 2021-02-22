CM Life Sciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 1st (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

CM Life Sciences’ (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 1st. CM Life Sciences had issued 38,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CM Life Sciences stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85. CM Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLFU. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

