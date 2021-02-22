CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) Shares Down 7%

Shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) were down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 2,195,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,967,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

About CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.