Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) rose 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 8,969,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,705,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

