Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) rose 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 8,969,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,705,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
