Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 483,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

