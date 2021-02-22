Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/18/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/12/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/11/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

1/4/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $16.37. 1,440,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,122. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,428,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

