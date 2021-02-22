CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Tops $502,323.98

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. CoinFi has a market cap of $502,323.98 and approximately $86,659.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00704892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003484 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.