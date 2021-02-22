Coinlancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $649,329.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.38 or 0.00756699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00062389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.79 or 0.04444146 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.