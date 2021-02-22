CoinUs Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 183.4% against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006902 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007679 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.