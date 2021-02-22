Colfax Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFX. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

NYSE:CFX opened at $43.56 on Monday. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -871.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

