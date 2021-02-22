Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $119,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

