Colliers Securities Comments on R1 RCM Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

RCM opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 324.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $39,589,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.