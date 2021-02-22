Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLNY. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.