ColossusXT Hits Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $560.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00266035 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00043008 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,686,298,370 coins and its circulating supply is 12,645,256,543 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

