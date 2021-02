Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) Shares Up 0%

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.78. 511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Columbia India Small Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCIN)

EGShares India Small Cap exchange-traded fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of the Indxx India Small Cap Index. The index is a free-float market capitalization weighted stock market index consists of a representative sample of Indian companies that Indxx LLC determines to be the representative of small market cap companies in India.

