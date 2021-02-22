Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.30. 364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.85% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

