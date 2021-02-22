Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.56. Comerica reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.13. 37,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after buying an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.