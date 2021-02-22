Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.16

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 30551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

