CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CommScope in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

