Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
NYSE ELP opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.69.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.
