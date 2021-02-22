Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

NYSE ELP opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.